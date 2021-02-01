    Ex-Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

    Former Seattle Seahawks tackle Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty Monday to domestic violence charges stemming from his Jan. 22 arrest, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

    Wheeler's girlfriend said he threw her onto a bed and strangled her into unconsciousness twice. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. 

    Seattle waived the 27-year-old last Wednesday after he was arrested.

    Wheeler appeared to discuss his alleged actions on Twitter:

    "Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that [the woman] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

    "It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

    The woman told police Wheeler is bipolar and had not been taking his medication. She said the attack began after Wheeler told her to bow to him and she refused.

    According to the police report, she suffered a fractured humerus and dislocated elbow in her arm while police found her face covered in blood noticeable fingerprints on her neck. Per Henderson, "a scan of the woman's chest showed indications that she had aspirated fluid." The charging documents also noted she "vomited large amounts of blood the next day" and "reported a sore throat, difficulty swallowing and eating, a headache and neck pain."

    Wheeler appeared in five games with the Seahawks this season, with the majority of his snaps coming in a Week 14 blowout win over the New York Jets. The former undrafted free agent out of USC also spent time with the New York Giants, starting 14 games in 2018.

       

    If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 1-800-787-3224 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

    For more resources, go to thehotline.org or espanol.thehotline.org for information or to chat confidentially.

