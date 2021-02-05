Ranking the Best NFL MVPs Since 2000

0 of 8

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Super Bowl wins are the ultimate prize, but securing a league MVP is the second-most iconic accomplishment for a player.

Throughout the past 20 years, either a quarterback or running back has taken home the hardware. And in many of those seasons, the winner enjoyed a record-breaking year, too.

Many outlets and services pick an MVP, so several others could fit the criteria. However, the Associated Press is recognized as the league's official award, so we focused on the players who have earned AP MVP honors since 2000.

The list is subjective but considers overall production, records and team performance in the regular season. Playoff results may be mentioned but are not a factor.