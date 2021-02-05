Ranking the Best NFL MVPs Since 2000

Ranking the Best NFL MVPs Since 2000February 5, 2021
Super Bowl wins are the ultimate prize, but securing a league MVP is the second-most iconic accomplishment for a player.
Throughout the past 20 years, either a quarterback or running back has taken home the hardware. And in many of those seasons, the winner enjoyed a record-breaking year, too.
Many outlets and services pick an MVP, so several others could fit the criteria. However, the Associated Press is recognized as the league's official award, so we focused on the players who have earned AP MVP honors since 2000.
The list is subjective but considers overall production, records and team performance in the regular season. Playoff results may be mentioned but are not a factor.
8. Shaun Alexander, 2005
Marshall Faulk (2000), Tom Brady (2010), Cam Newton (2015) and Matt Ryan (2016) are all worthy choices, but Shaun Alexander's consistency of high-end production in 2005 wins the comparison.
The bulldozing back powered his way to 100-plus yards in 11 games and finished with 98 in another, leading the league with 1,880 for the season. He set an NFL record with 28 total touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks went 13-3 and won the NFC.
Alexander's MVP-winning year capped a brilliant five-season run in which he totaled 8,850 scrimmage yards and 98 touchdowns.
7. Lamar Jackson, 2019
As a rookie in 2018, Lamar Jackson helped a struggling Baltimore Ravens team surge into the playoffs. He followed up the midseason breakout with an MVP campaign in 2019.
While running for 1,206 yards—the most by a quarterback in league history—and seven touchdowns, Jackson also tossed an NFL-high 36 scores. The dual-threat standout threw for 3,127 yards and had only six interceptions in 401 attempts.
Baltimore ended the regular season 14-2, and Jackson became the NFL's second-ever unanimous MVP.
6. Peyton Manning, 2004
While guiding the Indianapolis Colts to a 12-4 record, Peyton Manning wrote his name in the history books.
After sharing the 2003 MVP award with Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, Manning won the award outright thanks to a league-record 49 passing touchdowns. Peyton clipped Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who had tossed 48 scores in 1984.
Manning—who totaled 4,557 passing yards and threw only 10 interceptions—led the league at 9.2 yards per attempt, tied for fourth-best in the NFL's post-merger era.
Indianapolis fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the divisional round.
5. Aaron Rodgers, 2011
Aaron Rodgers was clinical in 2011.
The reigning Super Bowl champion propelled the Green Bay Packers to a 15-1 record. Rodgers totaled no fewer than 267 offensive yards in any appearance, ending the regular season with 4,643 passing yards and 257 as a runner.
Rodgers threw 45 touchdowns—also rushing for three more—to just six interceptions and led the NFL with 9.2 yards per attempt. His 122.5 passer rating is still the league's all-time record.
Green Bay lost to the New York Giants, who later won the Super Bowl, during the divisional round.
4. LaDainian Tomlinson, 2006
Nobody in NFL history has more non-passing touchdowns in a season than LaDainian Tomlinson, who scored 31 in 2006.
But that's merely the headline of the story.
Tomlinson piled up an NFL-best 1,815 rushing yards at 5.2 per attempt and caught 56 passes for 508 yards and three scores. His 2,323 yards from scrimmage ranked sixth-best on the single-season chart, and for good measure, L.T. even threw two touchdowns.
Tomlinson minimized the pressure on first-year starter Philip Rivers, and the San Diego Chargers won the AFC West with a 14-2 record. They ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in the divisional round.
3. Patrick Mahomes, 2018
Given he'd thrown exactly 35 career passes prior to that season, what Patrick Mahomes accomplished in 2018 was nothing short of incredible.
During the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded longtime starter Alex Smith. In stepped Mahomes, who laughed away the "inexperienced" label to the tune of 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Only he and Peyton Manning are in the 5,000/50 club.
Mahomes added 272 yards and two scores on the ground, carrying the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and AFC West crown. He threw just 12 picks in 580 attempts for an outstanding 2.1 interception rate.
Kansas City fell to New England in the AFC Championship Game, but Mahomes established himself as the NFL's future at the position.
2. Peyton Manning, 2013
Five years before Mahomes' incredible year, Manning assembled the first 5,000/50 season ever.
The Sheriff won the quarterback's version of the Triple Crown with 450 completions, 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. The latter two totals broke—and remain—NFL records.
Now with the Denver Broncos, he tossed 10-plus scores to Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Julius Thomas and Wes Welker. All four collected at least 778 yards, too. Manning averaged 8.3 yards per throw and had 10 interceptions in 659 attempts.
Denver outlasted Kansas City in a contested division race before winning the AFC Championship. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.
1. Tom Brady, 2007
As the Patriots ripped off the second undefeated regular season ever, Tom Brady unleashed a legendary year.
The arrival of star receiver Randy Moss bolstered the offense, which scored a then-record 36.8 points per game. Brady led the NFL with a 68.9 completion rate, 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns, along with several efficiency metrics (yards per attempt and net yards per attempt, among others).
Behind his massive production and 1.4 interception rate, New England finished 16-0 and later won the AFC title.
Yes, David Tyree's improbable catch sparked the Giants in their Super Bowl XLII victory. However, that iconic play, while forever disappointing for the Pats, does not diminish Brady's spectacular year.