Giants' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The New York Giants are bringing a bit of continuity into the 2021 offseason, as both head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman will be back. The challenge now will be to improve upon this year's 6-10 campaign that left the Giants just short of an NFC East title.

Naturally, New York will look to free agency and the draft to improve its roster. However, the trade market must also be considered. The Giants' window in the division is just beginning to open, and a few bold offseason moves could put them back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Here, we'll examine three potential trade targets for the Giants to consider. Factors like team fit, team need and player potential will be considered. However, we'll be operating in the realm of the hypothetical to some degree, as they will likely require a hefty amount of work on the salary cap to get done.

The Giants are projected to be more than $13 million over the cap this offseason, and they have quality players like Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson slated to hit the market. These are issues we'll leave up to the front office to sort out.