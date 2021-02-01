Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Opening Night Location and Times

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

For the first time in NFL history, a team will play the Super Bowl from their home stadium. And, kicking the week off, Super Bowl Opening Night will be held virtually for the first time as well.

It's a chance for the participating teams to meet the media before the highly anticipated contest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and fans will get to hear from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening.

For Patrick Mahomes, this is his second trip to the Opening Night (now-virtual) podium. For Tom Brady, it's his 10th—reflecting more cumulative Super Bowl appearances than both the Chiefs (four, including 2021) and Buccaneers (two) combined.

Super Bowl Opening Night Info

Date: Monday, February 1

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Location: NFL Network

Interview Times: 8 p.m. ET

Less than a full week before the big game, each team's players and coaches will be available for questions. In years past, some of those questions have echoed the relaxed nature of the Pro Bowl week off. Conversely, some should tap into real expectations for the coming week.

Some of the more pivotal questions may not be answerable until later in the week, specifically pertaining to uncertain injury statuses. As the injury report from Sunday indicates, the availability of some notable players remains in doubt.

For the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown continues not to practice and has been listed as "doubtful." Meanwhile, on the defensive end, both Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. are listed as a (potentially hopeful) "questionable" despite failing to practice on the preceding Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

For Kansas City, two offensive role players remain in nebulous territory. Both Le'Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins logged limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice at all on Friday—leaving both as Questionable for the Super Bowl.

While those uncertainties should carry into the week, one early sentiment has proved true for both organizations: spirits are high. A possible hint at the energy fans may expect from Opening Night's interviews, both coaches have been in practically jovial spirits when speaking about their teams.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, on January 26, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was asked how he would have reacted if general manager Jason Licht told him the team would have Brady and be making a Super Bowl appearance in 2021. His response? "What are you smoking or drinking? And get me some."

As for Kansas City's Andy Reid, recent interviews have also centered on happiness with his quarterback. Per Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Reid was glad to dive into his comfort with Mahomes when the topic was broached on January 28: "I think he loves football. I think our coaching staff loves football. ... I think he's a good person, and I like to have good people around here."