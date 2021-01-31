Packers Rumors: Joe Barry, Ejiro Evero Among Candidates for DC Vacancy

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have begun the interview phase of their search for a new defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are initially looking at Los Angeles Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris and Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

Demovsky noted how Barry and Evero have existing connections to the franchise. Barry also served as a defensive coordinator for two seasons apiece with the Detroit Lions and Washington.

Green Bay announced Friday that Mike Pettine wouldn't continue as the defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

"We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons," head coach Matt LaFleur said. "He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together. We wish Mike, Megan and the rest of their family the best moving forward."

Demovsky wrote the move "seemed inevitable" after LaFleur was openly critical of a play called by Pettine in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers were a respectable ninth in yards allowed (334 per game), raising some questions about whether the change was necessary.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This undoubtedly a way for LaFleur to leave more of his imprint on the defense, though. Pettine was the defensive coordinator when he replaced Mike McCarthy in 2019, so he may not have envisioned the 54-year-old as a long-term solution.

It's still early in the process, so the Packers could widen the net to include candidates with a proven track record with this job. The inclusion of Barry, Harris and Evero gives the impression Green Bay isn't necessarily seeing experience on its own as an advantage.