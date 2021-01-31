    Packers Rumors: Joe Barry, Ejiro Evero Among Candidates for DC Vacancy

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers have begun the interview phase of their search for a new defensive coordinator.

    According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are initially looking at Los Angeles Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris and Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

    Demovsky noted how Barry and Evero have existing connections to the franchise. Barry also served as a defensive coordinator for two seasons apiece with the Detroit Lions and Washington.

    Green Bay announced Friday that Mike Pettine wouldn't continue as the defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

    "We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons," head coach Matt LaFleur said. "He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together. We wish Mike, Megan and the rest of their family the best moving forward."

    Demovsky wrote the move "seemed inevitable" after LaFleur was openly critical of a play called by Pettine in the NFC Championship Game.

    The Packers were a respectable ninth in yards allowed (334 per game), raising some questions about whether the change was necessary.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This undoubtedly a way for LaFleur to leave more of his imprint on the defense, though. Pettine was the defensive coordinator when he replaced Mike McCarthy in 2019, so he may not have envisioned the 54-year-old as a long-term solution.

    It's still early in the process, so the Packers could widen the net to include candidates with a proven track record with this job. The inclusion of Barry, Harris and Evero gives the impression Green Bay isn't necessarily seeing experience on its own as an advantage.

    Related

      Rams Inquired About Rodgers

      Los Angeles 'made a run' for Packers QB but Green Bay was adamant about not trading him (LA Times)

      Rams Inquired About Rodgers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rams Inquired About Rodgers

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyler, NFC Rout Watson, AFC in Madden 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

      Kyler, NFC Rout Watson, AFC in Madden 2021 NFL Pro Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyler, NFC Rout Watson, AFC in Madden 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Multiple Teams Wanted Goff

      Lions new QB had a market of 'multiple teams' who called

      Multiple Teams Wanted Goff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Multiple Teams Wanted Goff

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Stafford Wouldn’t Play in NE

      Veteran QB told Lions they could send him to any team besides Patriots (NBC Sports)

      Stafford Wouldn’t Play in NE
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stafford Wouldn’t Play in NE

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report