Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Patrick Reed Cruises to Dominant 5-Stroke Win

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Patrick Reed burned the competition on Sunday.

The star golfer won the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego going away, shooting a four-under 68 in the final round to finish 14 under, beating a cluster of players in second place (Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer and Xander Schauffele) by five strokes.

Other notable finishers included Rory McIlroy (-6), Brandt Snedeker (-3), Rickie Fowler (+1) and Phil Mickelson (+1).

Reed didn't have the best round of the day—that distinction belonged to Sepp Straka, who shot a 65. But he had an excellent round precisely when he needed one, pulling away from the other players in contention.

Reed hit some fantastic shots on Sunday, including another Eagle on No. 6:

It's been an interesting weekend for Reed, who came under fire when he "was allowed to take a drop from what he believed was an embedded lie on the 10th hole Saturday, sparking considerable conjecture as to whether it was warranted," per Bob Harig of ESPN.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The PGA Tour ultimately defended Reed and said it was legal while also saying Rory McIlroy hadn't broken the rules after finding himself in a similar situation Saturday:

"It was reasonable for both players to conclude—based on the fact that they did not see the ball land, but given the lie of the ball in soft course conditions—that they proceed as the rule allows for a potential embedded ball. They marked, lifted and assessed the situation to determine if the ball was embedded.

"Patrick went one step further and called in a rules official to be sure his assessment would not be questioned (although this step is not required). Both players took proper relief under the Rule 16/3. The committee is comfortable with how both players proceeded given the fact that they used the evidence they had at the time."

That hasn't kept Twitter from having a go at Reed, who has a reputation for bending the rules:

You have to hand it to Reed—he seems to enjoy the heat being turned up:

Some players might not have so defiantly rose to the challenge on Sunday. But Reed handled his business.