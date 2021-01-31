WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Reveals His Mount Rushmore, Featuring Eddie Guerrero

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rey Mysterio's wrestling Mount Rushmore is unlike any we've seen thus far, giving nods to several high-flying stars who have inspired him throughout his career.

"My uncle was a big inspiration to me. What he was doing during his time I thought was incredible," Mysterio told Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. "Negro Casas has been a huge inspiration to me, Tiger Mask has been another huge inspiration and Tiger Mask cannot go alone, he has to go alongside Dynamite Kid. I think those right there just inspired me throughout the whole way. Of course, you could never do your top five and not put Eddie Guerrero in there."

Mysterio's uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., trained his nephew and is largely responsible for his lucha libre, gravity-defying style.

Negro Casas is one of the most respected Mexican luchadors in history, putting together a career that still continues to this day at age 61.

Tiger Mask and the Dynamite Kid cut their teeth with one of the greatest rivalries in NJPW history, earning the first five-star match from Dave Meltzer in 1983.

Guerrero was one of Mysterio's greatest rivals, dating back to their days in WCW and then continuing into their WWE run until Guerrero's 2005 death. The pair had several classic matches in their careers, including the famous battle over the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who recently made his WWE debut.