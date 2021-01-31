Jared Goff on Rams-Lions Trade: 'Excited to Be Somewhere That I Know Wants Me'

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Jared Goff is looking forward to his future with the Detroit Lions.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," the quarterback told Michael Silver.

Goff was traded to Detroit in a package that brought quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams following 12 seasons with the Lions.

The deal came after both Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were noncommittal regarding the future of the 26-year-old, who just wrapped up his fifth season in the league—all of which were spent with the franchise.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension after Super Bowl LIII, which had capped two division titles and an NFC championship victory in his first two seasons working with McVay. But this year's Rams capsized, and differences between coach and student became public late this season when John Wolford got the wild-card start over Goff.

"Moving on from Jared Goff, that's ... the money we've invested in him, that's not easy to overcome," Snead said told reporters, adding that "anything can be done."

Goff's early-career success has seemingly evaporated. In the pat two seasons, he posted 38 turnovers, ranking second in the NFL, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry. But the Lions found him—and a package of picks that includes two future first-rounders—an acceptable return for their all-time leader on every passing-related leaderboard.

In Detroit, he will inherit an offense that ranked 10th in the league in passing with an average of 256.5 yards per game, led by wideout Marvin Jones Jr.'s 978 yards and 723 from tight end T.J. Hockenson.