    Tom Brady, O.J. Simpson Spoofed by John Krasinski, Kenan Thompson on SNL

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs with a elastic band around his legs during an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Saturday Night Live opened up its show last evening with a sketch called "What Still Works?" as Kate MacKinnon interviewed a number of "guests," with the show parodying Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a GameStop investor, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and two figures from the sporting world, O.J. Simpson and Tom Brady.

    The Simpson section centered around the fact that Simpson received a COVID-19 vaccination this past week. It went as follows, with MacKinnon's character answering the questions and Kenan Thompson's Simpson answering:

    "So O.J., you got the vaccine?"

    "Yep."

    "Teachers can't get vaccines, but you did?"

    "That's correct."

    "People with long-term lung conditions can't get the vaccine, but you did?"

    "Absolutely." 

    "So, among the first three percent of all Americans given the vaccine was O.J. Simpson?"

    "Hey, guilty as charged... about the vaccine."

    "O.K. so the vaccine rollout, it doesn't work."

    SNL's host John Krasinski then came on to portray Brady. According to SNL's sketch, the 43-year-old quarterback who is heading to his 10th Super Bowl—doing so in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—"might be the only thing in America that still works."

    Hard to argue with that, even if most of America has Brady burnout and is rooting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

