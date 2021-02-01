Potential Landing Spots for J.J. Watt in 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 4

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

While a potential Deshaun Watson trade dominates the NFL landscape, the Houston Texans trading away three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt seems more likely.

Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Watt "deserves clarity on his situation" as the standout defensive lineman enters the final year of his current contract. James Palmer added, "Teammates and coaches I've spoken to is that Watt has played his last game as a Texan."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora took the reports a step further by portraying a potential trade as a foregone conclusion.

"It's a wrap," a source with knowledge of the situation told him. "He knows he only has so many games left and he is ready to go and try to win. The guys in that locker room are bracing for it."

Potential landing spots will be limited based on two factors.

First, Watt will want to play for a winning franchise, and ownership will likely try to oblige. Second, the soon-to-be 32-year-old defensive lineman holds a $17.5 million salary-cap charge in 2021. He can renegotiate a new deal, of course. Still, a contracting salary cap due to revenue lost this season will limit potential suitors.

For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a winning organization with a need along the defensive line. Plus, Watt playing alongside his two brothers would turn into one of the league's best offseason stories. However, the Steelers aren't in a financial position to make that type of move work.

The latter point is important considering the financial restrictions that accompany many winning franchises. Even if the salary cap doesn't decrease from the agreed-upon $175 million, it won't leave much wiggle room. As of now, 15 organizations are in the red at the lowest projected numbers, according to Spotrac.

Obviously, moves can be made. But will they be enough to add Watt? Probably not.

Options may be limited with only four squads—all among the top 10 in projected salary-cap space next season—as strong possibilities. But something will probably get done, allowing Watt to continue his Hall of Fame career elsewhere.

"At the end of the day, [owner Cal McNair] respects J.J. too much to hold him back," another source told La Canfora. "I think everyone in their hearts already knows he is going to be moving on. He's done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing."