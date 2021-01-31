    Daytona 500 Expecting 30k Fans: 'Largest Sporting Event' in US Since COVID Hit

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Ryan Newman (6) and Brad Keselowski (2) lead the field on a restart to resume the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The 2021 Daytona 500 is expected to have about 30,000 fans in attendance at the Feb. 14 race.

    "It's going to be the largest sporting event that happens in the United States since COVID hit," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said, per Zach Dean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

    The speedway holds 101,500 spectators, but officials announced in December there would be limited fans.

    Fans at the Daytona 500 will mostly stay spread out in the grandstand, while all in attendance would also require health screenings, temperature checks and face-coverings.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has led to empty stadiums and arenas throughout the sports world, while the 2020 NASCAR season featured many races without fans. The sport began allowing limited fans as the year progressed, with an estimated 25,000 fans at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which also takes place at Daytona.

    There will reportedly be 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, but the Daytona 500 one week later could have even more watching in person.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade

      @MoeMoton dives into the blockbuster QB trade that shook the NFL ➡️

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Matthew Stafford Traded to Rams

      Detroit sending the QB to LA in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-rounder

      Report: Matthew Stafford Traded to Rams
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Report: Matthew Stafford Traded to Rams

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️

      @SOBO55 highlights top prospects for the 2021 NFL draft after the Senior Bowl ➡️

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Top Takeaways from the Senior Bowl ✍️

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      'Wrestling Saved My Life'

      From ‘world playboy’ to ‘amazing’ dad, MVP tells B/R about his improbable WWE redemption story 📲

      'Wrestling Saved My Life'
      Featured logo
      Featured

      'Wrestling Saved My Life'

      Kenny Herzog
      via Bleacher Report