    Brandin Cooks Takes Shot at Rams in Tweet Discussing Contract Extension

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams didn't get their money's worth after signing Brandin Cooks to a five-year, $80 million contract extension, but the receiver argued on social media it wasn't his fault:

    Cooks struggled mightily in 2019, setting a career low with 42 receptions while adding just 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

    The Rams sent him to the Houston Texans along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round selection last offseason. He responded with a strong 2020 campaign, totaling 81 catches for 1,150 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

    It was his fifth season of at least 1,000 receiving yards in seven years in the NFL, including at least one with four different teams.

    In his mind, the bounce-back performance showed the Rams had made a mistake limiting him in 2019 as he fell to fourth in the pecking order behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee.

    Meanwhile, Los Angeles had to swallow $21.8 million in dead cap last season after the trade, the most ever in a single season until Jared Goff's $22.2 million cap hit for 2021, per Spotrac.

