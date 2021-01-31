Super Bowl Odds 2021: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Outside of the viral, meme-worthy commercials, prop bets have become one of the most anticipated sidebars in the Super Bowl experience.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle it out on the gridiron for the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl LV, bettors everywhere will be letting it ride on a wide array of bets that run the gamut from the analytical (receiving yards) to the obscure (Jersey number of Last Touchdown Scorer) to the absurd (fat man TD).

One thing's for sure, though, it's all in fun and it's all about placing bets and winning some cash.

Here's a quick look at some of the most popular prop bets to wager on.

Super Bowl LV Betting Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

Odds (via DraftKings): Kansas City -3.5; Over/Under 56.5 points

Prop Bets to Consider

Coin Toss Outcome: Heads/Tails -103

Nothing beats an all-time favorite like the coin toss.

It's literally betting money on money. When the referee lets that coin fly aloft, everyone will be waiting with bated breath on which way it'll land: heads or tails.

Most people believe that the toss of a coin is always a 50/50 probability, with a 50 percent chance the coin will land on heads and a 50 percent chance it'll land on tails.

But that's always not the case contends mathematician Persi Diaconis.

According to Diaconis, most coins are made with the "heads" side weighing more than the "tails" side and that makes it possible to control the outcome.

"I have spent years analyzing the basic images of randomness,” Diaconis told Ripley's Believe It or Not!. "First of all, it’s possible to make things random. If you flip a coin quite vigorously, it’s as close to being a fair event—50/50—as I know, if you flip it and catch it on your hand… However, we usually don’t do them vigorously… If you think about it the least little bit, you’ll realize it’s not random at all. In fact, there are people around carnivals, and I, on occasion, have been able to flip a coin and keep control over it."

The coin toss is obviously a staple in the NFL to start games, so no one's trying to control the toss, but for bettors out there, it's all about doing research and making informed decisions.

First song to be performed by The Weeknd during the halftime show?

The Weeknd is an enigma, so there are so many unknowns leading up to his halftime performance.

One of those unknowns is what song he'll start his set with.

Oddsmakers have the artist born Abel Tesfaye leading off with "Blinding Lights" (+400) from his After Hours LP or "Starboy" from his album of the same name.

No matter what song he uses to pull the crowd in with, it should be an entertaining show considering the fact that he is spending $7 million of his own money to make sure fans enjoy themselves.

"We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," Tesfaye told Billboard (via Today).

Typically, the Super Bowl pays for all production costs related to the halftime performance, so if Tesfaye is willing for pony up that kind of money, he must have something really special planned.

Gatorade Shower: Which Color?

The Super Bowl would seem almost incomplete without the customary Gatorade shower given to the winning head coach by his players.

At this point, the coaches pretty much know it's coming and brace for that ice cold, refreshing bath to seal the deal.

The only unknown, really, is what flavor or "color" the electrolyte-infused sports drink will be.

Right now, orange is the odds-on favorite (+200), followed by red (+300).

No matter what color it turns out to be, it'll be fun watching the coach try to keep from it as if he were a Gremlin trying to avoid getting wet.