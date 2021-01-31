Super Bowl 55 Prize Money: Bonus Payout Distribution for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, all 32 teams had one goal: win the Super Bowl.

For 30 teams, that didn't work out. But for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they are each one win away from celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy. The teams are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There's more at stake than the trophy and a championship celebration too. Players from each team will receive bonus payouts for making it this far, but as you would expect, the winners of the biggest game of the season will receive a bigger chunk of money.

According to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post, each player on the winning team of Super Bowl LV will receive a $130,000 bonus.

But the Super Bowl LV losers will still get a solid payout too. Mark Ross of Athlon Sports noted that the 2020 NFL Postseason Media Guide shared that players on the losing team will each receive a $65,000 bonus.

By getting to this point, Chiefs and Buccaneers players have already racked up some bonuses for their wins along the way. Here's how much they received for being on a winning team in each of the previous rounds, per Ross:

Wild Card Round: $30,000 ($33,000 if a division winner)

Divisional Round: $33,000

Conference Championship: $59,000

Many players on the Chiefs roster already know what it's like to receive a Super Bowl bonus. Last year, Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, its first championship since the 1969 season.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots did it in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. They have been nearly unbeatable this season, as they enter the matchup with a 16-2 record (and one of those losses came in Week 17 of the regular season when they rested many of their starters).

It's been much longer since the Buccaneers last won the Super Bowl. They haven't won a championship since the 2002 season. And before this season, that was the last time they had notched a postseason victory. But Tampa Bay won three road games (against the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers) to return to the Super Bowl.

That doesn't mean there aren't players on the roster who know what it's like to win it all. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, which is more than any other player in NFL history. Tampa Bay already boasted some talented players, but adding Brady has led to the franchise experiencing more success this season.

"Naturally, I think you envision every year in the offseason you want to make some moves that hopefully get your team into the Super Bowl," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. "I think when you sign a guy like Tom, it makes it a little more realistic."

But will it lead to the second Super Bowl championship in the Buccaneers' history? They are going to face some challenges going up against the Chiefs, but they also haven't lost since Week 12—when they lost at home to Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Bucs are set to face off again in Tampa Bay, but the stakes are much higher. And by the time Feb. 7 is over, one of these teams will be the Super Bowl champion, earning the bonus payouts and getting their opportunity to celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy.