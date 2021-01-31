Patrick Mahomes 2017 Panini America Card Sells for World Record $861k at Auction

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Even when given a week off from playing, Patrick Mahomes can't help but set records.

A trading card featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's jersey from 2017 sold for $861,000 through Goldin Auctions on Saturday night.

The autographed Panini card is one of five and in mint condition, leading to a bidding frenzy after the opening price was set at $50,000. Goldin saw 39 bids on the lot, which it describes as the "rarest" of all Mahomes cards:

"This card is graded BGS 9 with none graded higher by BGS and none ever graded by PSA. It has a striking, beautiful bold blue signature that has rightfully been graded as a perfect 10. The card pictured here has the special and rare “AFC Logo” patch, which is a 4-color patch (some might even say 5-color because of the color variations in the red on the top right of the patch). As you can see, this patch is part of the patch type pictured on the front of his card; slightly above and to the right of the “5” on the front of his jersey. The AFC Patch allows for the very rare 4 (or more?) color patch on this card, which is virtually unseen as the majority of patches contain 3 colors or less. This is a positively unique and highly sought-after patch which adds an undefined quality and scarcity to this card."

If Mahomes and the Chiefs are able to successfully defend their Super Bowl title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, it's not hard to imagine the card skyrocketing in value again.

If not, well, there's no shame in losing to Tom Brady when the championship is on the line, and it won't take away from the record-setting auction centered on Mahomes on Saturday.