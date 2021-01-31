    Report: Jared Goff in Lions' Future Plans After Matthew Stafford Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 31, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Seattle.The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night, Jan. 30, because the deal has not been completed. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Jared Goff told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Goff was in the team's future plans after the quarterback was reportedly acquired from the Los Angeles Rams along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

    Yet that might not be enough to stop the Lions from drafting another QB this spring.

    Likely to take over as the team's No. 1 quarterback heading into training camp, the Cal product still has four years left on his massive $134 million contract and can't trigger his opt-out clause until after the 2022 season. If he declines to do so, he won't be a free agent until 2024.

    Since earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018, Goff passed for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. It was the second consecutive year the quarterback's touchdown passes decreased after he tossed 32 in 2018.

    Now the Lions will look to get him back to his All-Star level under Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

    That just won't stop Detroit from preparing to groom another quarterback in the near future.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry reported his spot on the depth chart isn't necessarily secure:

    "A source told ESPN the Lions had interest from seven or eight teams offering first-round picks as compensation for Stafford. Though the deal for Goff won't necessarily preclude the Lions from taking a quarterback in this year's draft, Goff told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Saturday night that he spoke with new Lions coach Dan Campbell, and that Campbell made clear through his message that Goff is in the Lions' plans for the future."

    The Lions list two quarterbacks behind Goff—Chase Daniel and David Blough—but the incoming quarterback class provides a number of prospects worth taking a chance on. Especially with Detroit owning the No. 7 pick this year and only the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets in need of the quarterback ahead of them.

    Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Ian Book are all expected to come off the board relatively early with Lawrence and Fields likely to serve as the top two selections.

    It would make plenty of sense for Detroit to add another highly touted passer on a rookie contract if Goff's play continues to trend downward.

    With the Lions set to cash in on a number of high-end draft picks over the next few years, finding their quarterback of the future remains a priority.

    Goff will be given a chance to prove he's that franchise player, but Detroit may be preparing a backup plan just in case.

    Related

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade

      @MoeMoton dives into the blockbuster QB trade that shook the NFL ➡️

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Winners and Losers of Stafford-Goff Trade

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Goff Was 'Ready for New Start' Before Rams' Stafford Trade

      Report: Goff Was 'Ready for New Start' Before Rams' Stafford Trade
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Report: Goff Was 'Ready for New Start' Before Rams' Stafford Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Rams, Lions' Updated Salary Cap

      After the blockbuster Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade, here's a look at each team's salary cap space now

      Rams, Lions' Updated Salary Cap
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Rams, Lions' Updated Salary Cap

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀

      Detroit now has five 1st round picks in the next three years in addition to QB Jared Goff after blockbuster trade

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Updated Draft Picks After Trade 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report