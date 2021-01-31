Report: Jared Goff in Lions' Future Plans After Matthew Stafford Trade

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Jared Goff told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Goff was in the team's future plans after the quarterback was reportedly acquired from the Los Angeles Rams along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

Yet that might not be enough to stop the Lions from drafting another QB this spring.

Likely to take over as the team's No. 1 quarterback heading into training camp, the Cal product still has four years left on his massive $134 million contract and can't trigger his opt-out clause until after the 2022 season. If he declines to do so, he won't be a free agent until 2024.

Since earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018, Goff passed for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. It was the second consecutive year the quarterback's touchdown passes decreased after he tossed 32 in 2018.

Now the Lions will look to get him back to his All-Star level under Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

That just won't stop Detroit from preparing to groom another quarterback in the near future.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry reported his spot on the depth chart isn't necessarily secure:

"A source told ESPN the Lions had interest from seven or eight teams offering first-round picks as compensation for Stafford. Though the deal for Goff won't necessarily preclude the Lions from taking a quarterback in this year's draft, Goff told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Saturday night that he spoke with new Lions coach Dan Campbell, and that Campbell made clear through his message that Goff is in the Lions' plans for the future."

The Lions list two quarterbacks behind Goff—Chase Daniel and David Blough—but the incoming quarterback class provides a number of prospects worth taking a chance on. Especially with Detroit owning the No. 7 pick this year and only the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets in need of the quarterback ahead of them.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Ian Book are all expected to come off the board relatively early with Lawrence and Fields likely to serve as the top two selections.

It would make plenty of sense for Detroit to add another highly touted passer on a rookie contract if Goff's play continues to trend downward.

With the Lions set to cash in on a number of high-end draft picks over the next few years, finding their quarterback of the future remains a priority.

Goff will be given a chance to prove he's that franchise player, but Detroit may be preparing a backup plan just in case.