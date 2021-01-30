NFL Rumors: WFT Open to Trading More Than 1st-Round Pick to Acquire Veteran QB

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is willing to offer a trade package that includes more than a first-round draft pick in exchange for a veteran quarterback, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

"My understanding is the Washington Football Team is open to potentially, dealing more than just a 1st-rounder for a formidable veteran QB, depending on if it's the right deal," Anderson wrote. "The team is currently exploring its options."

Washington currently owns the No. 19 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft in addition to seven other selections.

Washington needs a long-term solution at quarterback after releasing Dwayne Haskins, whom the team took with the No. 15 overall pick in 2019.

Picking at No. 19 likely takes the team out of contention for grabbing a top-tier quarterback in this year's draft barring a trade up.

However, this year offers an unusual opportunity for teams, as Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson have both reportedly requested trades. Stafford's request will be honored, as both he and team brass mutually agreed to part ways.

However, Houston general manager Nick Caserio said the team has "zero interest" in trading Watson.

Washington got to the playoffs last year even though it started four different players at quarterback in Haskins, veteran Alex Smith and a pair of younger signal-callers in Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

Granted, the team won the weak NFC East with a 7-9 record, but the arrow is pointing up thanks to superstar edge-rusher Chase Young, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and other talented pieces.

An upgrade at quarterback would be a huge boost for a team looking for back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1984.