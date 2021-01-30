    Video: Shaun White Goes Snowboarding with Rapper Travis Scott

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 31, 2021

    Travis Scott performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Travis Scott might not be the best on the slope, but the novice snowboarder has a friend who is.

    The rap star got some help from Olympian Shaun White this week, and it wasn't long before he was grinding and going airborne down the mountains.

    White posted a video showing his protege's progress, with Scott clearly excited after landing the jump (warning: NSFW language):

    Scott said in an Instagram post he was "overly hyped," and he had good reason to be. He only got his snowboard January 1.

    Not bad progress for 30 days of work. With White's help, he might even be shredding halfpipes by this time next year.

