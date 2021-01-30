Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz Share Lead After Round 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Patrick Reed shot a two-under 70 in the third round to move into a tie for first with Carlos Ortiz at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, but controversy marred his ascent, as the 30-year-old picked up an embedded ball a rules official could take a look.

All of it added to a tense finish at San Diego's famed Torrey Pines Golf Course.

After shooting five under on the front nine, Reed recorded four bogeys on the back nine and was forced to sink a birdie putt on No. 18 to finish the day atop the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the standings after three rounds of play.

Farmers Insurance Open Round 3

T1. Patrick Reed (-10)

T1. Carlos Ortiz (-10)

T3. Sam Burns (-8)

T3. Lanto Griffin (-8)

T3. Viktor Hovland (-8)

T3. Jon Rahm (-8)

T3. Adam Scott (-8)

T8. Sam Ryder (-7)

T8. Rory McIlroy (-7)

T8. Will Zalatoris (-7)

T8. Ryan Palmer (-7)

Notables: T12. Xander Schauffele (-6), T12. Tony Finau (-6), T20. Sungjae Im (-4), T45. Rickie Fowler (E), T55. Phil Mickelson (+1), T63. Gary Woodland (+2)

Ortiz's day featured nothing less than pure excitement as the 29-year-old Mexican finished with the lowest score of the day at 66—two strokes better than anyone else in the field Saturday.

After making just two birdies on the front nine, Ortiz was dialed in late, picking up five birdies on the back nine as Reed began to collapse. Now he's just 18 holes away from his second career tour victory after breaking through at the Vivint Houston Open in November, making him one of the most intriguing golfers to watch this season.

The same goes for Viktor Hovland, who entered the day in first place after claiming two tour victories in 2020. The 23-year-old native of Norway followed up Friday's round of 65 with a disappointing 73 to finish one over Saturday, but he remains right in the middle of the action.

Back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12—coupled with a double bogey on No. 14—cost the Oklahoma State product any chance of remaining in first after he built a one-stroke lead earlier in the week.

If he plays more like he did to begin the tournament Sunday, he may be looking at his first victory of 2021.

That won't be the case for Grayson Murray (seven over par), who completely fell apart after rounds of 69 and 73 to begin the weekend. Murray shot an 81 on Saturday, dropping him 38 spots into a tie for 78th and ending his chance at a top-10 finish.