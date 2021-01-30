76ers' Joel Embiid: Playing FIFA Is Harder Than Guarding Lakers' Anthony Davis

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Guarding Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is a nearly impossible task, but FIFA's FUT Champs mode isn't easy to navigate either.

Esports host Chukwuma Morah (a.k.a. ChuBoi) asked the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, an avid FIFA player and Davis' recent opponent, which is more difficult. The big man provided this response:

Davis scored 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with eight rebounds in a 107-106 loss to the 76ers last Wednesday. It marked the first time the two played against each other in an NBA regular-season game since Nov. 21, 2018, when Embiid's 76ers beat Davis' New Orleans Pelicans, 121-120.

Embiid's comments could seem hard to believe at first glance, but Davis hasn't performed up to his usual All-NBA superstar standard when facing off against the 76ers' big man.

The two have faced each other five times over the years, with Davis shooting just 39-of-101 (38.6 percent) for 21.2 points per game. For context, AD has averaged 23.9 points on 51.6 percent shooting for his career, which has featured seven All-Star appearances and four All-NBA teams.

We could very well find out if Davis turns the tide on Embiid, however. The 76ers hold the early Eastern Conference lead at 14-6, and the Lakers are just 1.5 games back of the Utah Jazz for first in the Western Conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

An epic NBA Finals matchup featuring Embiid and Davis battling in a best-of-seven series could certainly be in the works.