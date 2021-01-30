Patrick Reed Comments on Controversial Embedded Ball at Farmers Insurance Open

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Patrick Reed drew the ire of PGA officials during third-round play at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after he claimed his approach shot on the 10th hole embedded in the rough and then picked up the ball before a ruling could be made.

Reed (10 under par) finished as a co-leader with Carlos Ortiz on Saturday, but the controversy overshadowed his round of 70.

Speaking to the Golf Channel broadcast, Reed defended his actions by saying he believed the ball did not bounce, allowing him to drop before his next shot, but the officials did not get to see the ball as it lay before making their ruling.

Reed said he spoke to a volunteer spotter who said the ball did not bounce, therefore granting him relief.

"When it comes to push and shove, we felt like we did the right thing," Reed added.

Except replays showed the ball did bounce before resting, leaving CBS analyst Nick Faldo to comment on the broadcast how the shot could be considered embedded.

Reed's history of cheating accusations—he was previously penalized for attempting to improve his lie in 2019 at the Hero World Challenge—certainly didn't help his credibility Saturday.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig:

"Due to heavy rain at the tournament, the round was being played with preferred lies, or 'lift, clean and place.' But that applies only to balls that are in the fairway.

"Making matters worse, Reed picked up the ball—which should have been allowed only if his playing partners, Robby Shelton and Will Gordon, had been consulted and allowed him to do it. It was unclear if Reed asked them or if they responded."

Reed did not attempt to look at replays of the shot, instead telling officials: "Since I picked it up to check, it seemed it broke ground. They said it didn't bounce."

Officials appeared hamstrung by the ruling, ultimately deciding that since it was determined the ball was embedded, it didn't matter whether it bounced first.

Reed would go on to save par on the hole.