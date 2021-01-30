Manny Pacquiao Named 'Champion in Recess' by World Boxing Association

John Locher/Associated Press

The World Boxing Association has named Manny Pacquiao a "champion in recess," and Yordenis Ugas is now the WBA welterweight division's super champion.

ESPN's Ben Baby reported the news Saturday after WBA released a statement Friday evening.

The term "champion in recess" is defined as follows, per Jesus Milano of the World Boxing Association: "...Rule C.22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the title belt at the time specified, whether for medical, legal or any other reason beyond his control, the Committee may appoint him as champion in recess and call the official contenders to fight."

Pacquiao last fought against Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019, when he won the WBA (super champion) welterweight belt. The eight-division world champion is 62-7-2 as a professional.

As Baby noted, Pacquiao has been discussed as a potential opponent for WBO champion Terence Crawford and junior lightweight Ryan Garcia.

There was also talk of an exhibition fight between him and former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, but Pacquiao noted that ship has sailed after McGregor got knocked out in the second round against Dustin Poirier last week, with widespread interest no longer there.

As for Ugas, the 34-year-old is the top boxer in WBA's welterweight division. He had previously won the WBA (regular) welterweight belt, defeating Abel Ramos via split decision last September.

Ugas released a series of tweets expressing his gratitude for being named champion:

Ugas is 26-4 lifetime with 10 wins in his last 11 fights.