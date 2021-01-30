    Ryan Garcia Says Manny Pacquiao Fight Won't Be Exhibition: 'This Is the Truth'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Ryan Garcia, looks on after landing a punch to Romero Duno (not seen) during their lightweight boxing match in Las Vegas. Garcia meets Britainâ€™s Luke Campbell, a 2012 Olympic champion, in an interim WBC lightweight title fight. The bout was postponed a month and moved from California after Campbell tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia is trying to clear up some of the speculation around his upcoming bout against Manny Pacquiao

    In a video post on his Instagram story, Garcia said his fight with Pacquiao "will be a real fight" and they are "shooting for 12 rounds...our records on the line. 

    He also captioned the video, "Regardless of what you hear, this is the truth."

    On Monday, Garcia posted a picture on Instagram seemingly confirming that he will be fighting Pacquiao. 

    "A dream turned reality," Garcia wrote in the caption. "It's an honor to share the Ring with [Manny Pacquiao]. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here's to the best Man Winning."

    The post included no other details, including a potential date and what rules the fight would be contested under. 

    Speaking to ESPN.com, Garcia said it doesn't matter if they call it "an exhibition or a real certified match, I'm throwing punches like I'm trying to knock Manny Pacquiao out." He added that the weight class is still being worked out, but "whatever Manny wants for the weight to be at, I can do it."

    Per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Garcia and Pacquiao are working toward fighting at the 147-pound welterweight limit. Garcia has never fought above lightweight (135 pounds) in his career. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Pacquiao, 42, hasn't fought since defeating Keith Thurman by split decision in July 2019 to win the WBA (super) welterweight title.

    Garcia defeated Luke Campbell via seventh-round TKO on Jan. 2 to capture the WBC interim lightweight title. The Flash is a perfect 21-0 in his career, with 18 victories coming by knockout or TKO. 

