Luka Doncic on Mavs' 4-Game Losing Streak: It Looks Like We Don't Care

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic described the team's recent form as "terrible" following a 120-101 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night that stretched the Mavs' losing streak to four games.

"I would say right now it's looking like we don't care, honestly, if we win games or not," Doncic told reporters. "We just [need] more energy, more effort, dive for every ball, box out, everything. There's a lot of things we could improve, and I know we will. I know we will, and that's all that matters."

The 21-year-old MVP candidate put together another strong performance with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 32 minutes. No other member of the Mavericks scored more than 13 points, they shot 27.3 percent on threes (9-of-33), and they were outrebounded 56-40.

It dropped the Mavs' record to 8-11, the third-worst mark in the highly competitive Western Conference.

"I never felt like this," Doncic said. "We've got to do something, because this is not looking good. We've got to step up and just talk to each other and play way better than this. It's mostly effort."

Dallas' play is lagging at both ends of the floor, as the team ranks 18th in offensive efficiency and 20th in defensive efficiency, per ESPN. It led the NBA in offensive efficiency during the 2019-20 season.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who's been forced to juggle the rotation recently because of absences related to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, isn't ready to press the panic button.

"It's just a tough stretch and we've got to play through it," Carlisle said. "Right now, it's about sticking together and fighting our way through this thing."

Dallas will attempt to halt its skid Saturday night when it returns to action for the first of two straight home games against the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks play five times in the next eight days and don't have two straight days off until mid-February, so there isn't much practice time for Carlisle and his staff to work through the issues.