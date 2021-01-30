    Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Postponed; No Makeup Date Announced

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 30, 2021
    FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018 file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference in Tokyo. An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KABC-TV Wednesday, March 11, 2020 that the coroner's office confirmed the woman was Josie Harris. She was found Tuesday night in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita. Fire department personnel pronounced her dead and sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office are working to determine the cause. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
    Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

    The boxing match between former professional boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and American YouTuber Logan Paul has been called off, a spokesperson from Mayweather's camp told TMZ Sports.

    A source told TMZ Sports that the two sides are working on re-scheduling the fight as soon as possible. TMZ reported the fight was shelved due to "COVID and other things."

    The Mayweather-Paul fight was made official in December. The duo was supposed to fight an exhibition match on pay-per-view February 20.

    Paul has one professional boxing match to his name, losing to English YouTuber KSI in a split decision in Nov. 2019.

    Mayweather is 50-0 lifetime, winning 15 major world titles over five weight classes. His victories include wins over legendary boxers such as Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

