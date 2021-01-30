Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Postponed; No Makeup Date Announced

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The boxing match between former professional boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and American YouTuber Logan Paul has been called off, a spokesperson from Mayweather's camp told TMZ Sports.

A source told TMZ Sports that the two sides are working on re-scheduling the fight as soon as possible. TMZ reported the fight was shelved due to "COVID and other things."

The Mayweather-Paul fight was made official in December. The duo was supposed to fight an exhibition match on pay-per-view February 20.

Paul has one professional boxing match to his name, losing to English YouTuber KSI in a split decision in Nov. 2019.

Mayweather is 50-0 lifetime, winning 15 major world titles over five weight classes. His victories include wins over legendary boxers such as Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.