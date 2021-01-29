    Russell Westbrook on Ejection vs. Hawks: I Can't Stoop to Rajon Rondo's Level

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 30, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3), forward John Collins (20) and center Clint Capela, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook was ejected after receiving two technicals in Friday's 116-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena, both of which came after separate altercations with Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo.

    After the game, Westbrook spoke on the matter.

    "Ah, s--t. Honestly, it's more on me. I cannot allow myself to stoop down to anybody's level," he said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. "That's not my character, who I am...I take full responsibility for all of that, although I don’t agree with the second T, but that's neither here nor there."    

    Both players received technical fouls after jawing at each other in the first half:

    Rondo also said a few words when Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal got his own technical.

    Westbrook then got his second technical (and an ejection) after shoving Rondo in the fourth quarter. Rondo responded by waving goodbye to the point guard as he walked off the court.

    Westbrook and Rondo's brother, William, notably got into a shouting match during last year's playoffs when Rondo played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Westbrook was on the Houston Rockets:

    The Hawks got the victory, but it was an ugly game: Nine technicals were assessed, including a second one on Rondo later in the game, leading to his ejection.

    Wizards center Robin Lopez also got tossed after getting two technicals for using profanity when arguing with an official:

    The Hawks improved to 10-9 with the win, and the Wizards fell to 3-12.    

