Jared Goff Trade Rumors: Rams Open 'Exploratory Talks' with Multiple Teams

The Los Angeles Rams have started "exploratory talks" with other teams about trading quarterback Jared Goff and bringing in a new signal-caller to L.A., per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Rodrigue also explained the financial ramifications for a potential Goff deal:

"That means if the Rams deem a quarterback worth trading for and are able to execute such a transaction, they would be willing to eat $22.2 million in dead-cap money, plus the new quarterback’s salary. They also could trade Goff after June 1 (an extremely rare scenario, though there is league precedent) for a relatively small total of $6.8 million in dead money in 2021 (plus $15.4 million in 2022)."

In 2019, Goff signed a four-year contract extension worth $134 million in new money, per Over the Cap. He is currently signed with Los Angeles through 2024.

Rodrigue's report is the latest in a line of off-the-record remarks from sources and on-the-record comments from Rams brass regarding Goff's reportedly tenuous future in L.A.

On Friday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, who is on the trading block, considers the Rams a "viable contender" for his services. Fowler also reported that the Rams have "explored" the possibility of trading for Stafford.

Rams general manager Les Snead did not commit to Goff being the team's starter in 2021 in his postseason press conference. The same went for head coach Sean McVay.

Steve Wyche of the NFL Network reported that a source told him Goff and head coach Sean McVay's relationship had deteriorated to the point where he needed "marriage counseling."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Goff and backup John Wolford were expected to take part in an "open competition" for the starting gig next summer.

Goff did not rank highly in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above average) metrics, finishing 22nd and 20th in the NFL, respectively, in those marks among quarterbacks who threw at least 200 passes in 2020.

The quarterback also finished 20th in passing yards per attempt, 19th in touchdown passes and 22nd in adjusted passing yards per attempt. His quarterback rating and QBR each placed him 23rd.

The Rams' offense has regressed significantly over the past two years, going from second in the NFL in points per game to 22nd this year. The defense guided L.A. to the playoffs in 2020, with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey leading a unit that allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL.

Goff has excelled in year's past, notably throwing 32 touchdown passes and 8.4 yards per passing attempt during the team's 2018 NFC title season. It's certainly possible he returns back to that old form, as he's only 26 years old and should have plenty of football left in the tank.

However, the Rams may be looking in another direction at this point, which is a startling 180 given the team's success from just two years ago.

L.A. selected Goff, a former Cal star, with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.