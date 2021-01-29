Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Viktor Hovland Takes 1-Shot Lead with 2nd-Round 65

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Viktor Hovland leads the Farmers Insurance Open field at nine under after shooting a seven-under 65 on Friday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Hovland, who started on the 10th hole of the South Course, posted five birdies and one bogey in his first nine holes. He tore through the front nine with three more birdies, finishing by knocking home a seven-foot putt to vault himself into the solo lead.

The Norwegian's short game was fantastic, as evidenced by this pitch out of the greenside rough on the par-five 18th:

The 23-year-old cleaned up for birdie to move to four under on the day.

Per the PGA Tour, Hovland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and gained 3.481 strokes putting. He also found 78.57 percent of driveways.

A six-golfer pack sits just one stroke behind him at eight under.

One of those golfers is Patrick Reed, who entered Friday after shooting an eight-under 64 on the North Course.

The South Course wasn't as kind to Reed, who finished even-par 72 Friday. There were some positive moments, however, including this nearly 12-foot birdie putt on No. 14.

Reed almost holed out on his last hole, as his 90-yard pitch slid right by on the 18th. An easy birdie putt moved Reed to eight under overall, though.

Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin and Ryan Palmer are all tied with Reed.

Rahm caught fire in his final four holes, knocking home three birdies and a par.

Scott went three under on the day thanks in part to an eagle on No. 6 and a closing birdie:

Griffin and Palmer each shot two under Friday, while Finau shot five under.

The group went into the weekend with low scores despite unideal playing conditions. A cold, rainy, windy day that even featured hail eventually had a stoppage in play because of inclement weather:

Other notable players' results include Rory McIlroy, who is five under thanks to this lengthy putt:





Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson snuck into the weekend after they each shot one under.

Fowler needed this pitch off the No. 14 fringe:

Mickelson entered the weather delay at one over, needing to go two under on the final two holes to make the weekend following the break. He did that by going birdie-birdie:

Television coverage for the third round will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Golf Channel will be the broadcast home until 3 p.m. ET, when CBS will take over.