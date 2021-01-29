Terence Crawford vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight Discussed by Bob Arum, De La Hoya

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Boxing promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bob Arum briefly discussed a few cross-promotional bouts, including one potentially featuring Terence Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr. during a recent visit, according to The Athletic's Lance Pugmire:

Crawford hasn't scheduled his next fight yet after earning a technical knockout over Kell Brook in November to move his undefeated record to 37-0 (28 KOs). In defeating Brook, Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight title for the fourth consecutive time—brushing off challenges from Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas along the way. Each of those bouts ended in a TKO before the 10th of 12 scheduled rounds.

Ortiz (16-0, 16 KOs) holds the WBA Gold welterweight title, having successfully defended it against Brad Solomon and Samuel Vargas over the last two years.

It's unclear how quickly a Crawford-Ortiz event could be finalized. Ortiz is set to face off against Maurice Hooker on March 27 in Dallas but doesn't have any challengers lined up after that.

A loss to Hooker could also severely hinder any interest Crawford has in taking on Ortiz, but the willingness of De La Hoya and Arum to put those names on the table for a future bout bodes well for the sport.

De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions represents some of boxing's most notable stars including Ryan Garcia, Shane Mosley Jr., Felix Alvarado and Ortiz while Arum's Top Rank boasts Issac Dogboe, Tyson Fury, Teofimo Lopez, Oscar Valdez, Jose Ramirez and Crawford.

As long as both parties are open to collaborating, the sport could be on the verge of a few more megafights in the near future.