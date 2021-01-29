50 Cent: Floyd Mayweather Would Be Ideal Boxing Opponent If I Could Make Weight

Richard Drew/Associated Press

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson would welcome a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he were to step into the boxing ring.

Appearing on V-103's The Morning Culture (h/t Maia Kedem of Radio.com), Jackson said he would fight Mayweather if he could make weight.

The problem, as he noted, is "I don't think I can get down" to the weight necessary to take on the undefeated boxing champion.

Mayweather has fought in five different weight classes over the course of his career, but he's never competed at a weight higher than 154 pounds.

In 2019, to prepare for an acting role, Jackson cut his weight by 54 pounds in the span of nine weeks. He went from weighing 214 pounds to 160 by going on a liquid diet and running on the treadmill for three hours each day.

If Jackson is able to get down to 160, it's certainly plausible he could cut six more pounds. But there's a difference between walking-around weight and boxing weight. He would have to train his body to fight at 154 pounds to have any shot of competing with Mayweather.

You never say never in combat sports, especially if there's money to be made, but Jackson is probably right that a Mayweather fight could be difficult to pull off.