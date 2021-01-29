Tito Ortiz Facing Vote for Removal from Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Position

David Becker/Associated Press

Former UFC star Tito Ortiz is facing possible removal from his position as mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California.

According to TMZ Sports, Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Karr and City Council members Mike Posey and Dan Kalmick have requested a vote for no confidence in Ortiz from the council.

In a report dated Feb. 1, 2021, Carr, Posey and Kalmick wrote:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Ortiz has failed to perform at a level expected for this position and has demonstrated little commitment to serving in the role with honor and dignity.

"His unprofessional demeanor and poor judgement have raised concerns among residents, local business owners, and his fellow council members. The Huntington Beach community expects local elected officials to take their governing responsibilities seriously and we whole heartedly agree."

Ortiz, who was unanimously voted mayor pro tem in December, is also a member of the Huntington Beach City Council. Even if Ortiz is voted out as vice mayor, he would retain his spot on the city council.

Mayor pro tem is a significant position, as Ortiz would be called upon to be acting mayor of Huntington Beach if Karr was unable to fulfill her duties.

TMZ Sports noted that Karr refused to let Ortiz into the building for his first planning meeting in November when he refused to wear a mask. Ortiz also called for the boycott of a local restaurant that wouldn't serve him when he wasn't wearing a mask.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The vote regarding Ortiz's position as mayor pro tem is scheduled to take place Monday.

The 46-year-old, whose nickname is the Huntington Beach Bad Boy, is best known for his professional MMA career. He owns a 21-12-1 record and is a former holder of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Most recently, Ortiz fought for Bellator from 2014-17 before beating Chuck Liddell on a Golden Boy Promotions card in 2018 and then defeating former WWE wrestler Alberto "Del Rio" El Patron as part of a Combate Americas event in 2019.