Texans' Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Rumors

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Friday at the introductory press conference for new head coach David Culley that he doesn't want to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Caserio said the Texans have "zero interest" in parting ways with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Per Wilson, Caserio added: "Organizationally, [we] want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Watson has asked the Texans to trade him. Schefter previously reported that Watson was not happy that the organization did not consult him before hiring Caserio as GM.

With regard to Watson, Caserio added: "The best way you handle relationships is to communicate and be honest and forthright."

He also said: "We're going to do the right thing by people because that's what we believe in."

The Texans are under no immediate obligation to trade the 25-year-old quarterback since he is under contract through 2025 after signing a four-year contract extension in September.

Watson could attempt to force the Texans' hand by holding out and refusing to play, although he would be forfeiting a significant amount of money in that scenario, as he is scheduled to make $10.5 million next season before his salary jumps to $35 million in 2022.

Although the Texans have publicly said that they have no plans or desire to trade Watson, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano provided some recent NFL examples to show that doesn't necessarily mean a trade won't happen:

If Houston does trade Watson, it will represent a massive loss for the franchise, as he is arguably a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

The Texans went only 4-12 last season, but Watson was the least of the team's problems, as he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 4,823 yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Watson is just getting ready to enter his prime and has already led the Texans to the playoffs twice in four NFL seasons, meaning any team with the slightest need at quarterback will likely line up in hopes of acquiring the former Clemson standout.

That may not be the ideal conclusion for Houston, but if the Texans do trade him, they will likely land a massive package of draft picks in return.