    Chiefs Invite Kansas City Health Care Workers to Attend Super Bowl 55

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have invited local health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV as official guests of the team. 

    The health care workers from Kansas City will be among the 22,000 total fans that the NFL is permitting to attend the Super Bowl. 

    Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, explained to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr how the attendance at Raymond James Stadium will be broken down: 

    "Obviously the 14,500 in paid attendance and then the 7,500 health care workers. The 14,500 was based on the protocol we established over the summer and what we watched and observed over the entirety of the season including at Raymond James Stadium with the Buccaneers, but also the 21 other stadiums that hosted fans."

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Jan. 22 that most the 7,500 health care workers invited to the Super Bowl would come from Tampa and the central Florida area, but all 32 NFL teams are going to pick health care workers from their local communities to attend the game. 

    All of the health care workers attending the Super Bowl have received both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. 

    The NFL also plans to honor health care workers across the country for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic during the Super Bowl LV broadcast on CBS. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Chiefs and Bucs will play for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 7. 

    Related

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade

      Texans GM said Friday at the press conference for new HC David Culley that he doesn't want to trade his franchise QB

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU HC: Deshaun Will Be a Texan

      David Culley says the QB star isn't going anywhere: 'The reason I'm in this position...is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan'

      HOU HC: Deshaun Will Be a Texan
      NFL logo
      NFL

      HOU HC: Deshaun Will Be a Texan

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs, Bucs Tested 2x Daily

      Coaches and players for both teams will receive two coronavirus tests per day (ESPN)

      Chiefs, Bucs Tested 2x Daily
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs, Bucs Tested 2x Daily

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report