Chiefs Invite Kansas City Health Care Workers to Attend Super Bowl 55

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have invited local health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV as official guests of the team.

The health care workers from Kansas City will be among the 22,000 total fans that the NFL is permitting to attend the Super Bowl.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, explained to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr how the attendance at Raymond James Stadium will be broken down:

"Obviously the 14,500 in paid attendance and then the 7,500 health care workers. The 14,500 was based on the protocol we established over the summer and what we watched and observed over the entirety of the season including at Raymond James Stadium with the Buccaneers, but also the 21 other stadiums that hosted fans."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Jan. 22 that most the 7,500 health care workers invited to the Super Bowl would come from Tampa and the central Florida area, but all 32 NFL teams are going to pick health care workers from their local communities to attend the game.

All of the health care workers attending the Super Bowl have received both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The NFL also plans to honor health care workers across the country for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic during the Super Bowl LV broadcast on CBS.

The Chiefs and Bucs will play for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 7.