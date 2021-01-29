    Kentucky vs. Texas Canceled Because of Wildcats' COVID-19 Issues

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    James Crisp/Associated Press

    Saturday's scheduled men's college basketball game between Kentucky and Texas has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

    The University of Kentucky announced that its program is on a 48-hour pause because of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining:

    Since Kentucky vs. Texas was a nonconference game set to be played in the midst of the conference schedule, it will not be made up this season.  

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

