Kentucky vs. Texas Canceled Because of Wildcats' COVID-19 Issues

James Crisp/Associated Press

Saturday's scheduled men's college basketball game between Kentucky and Texas has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

The University of Kentucky announced that its program is on a 48-hour pause because of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining:

Since Kentucky vs. Texas was a nonconference game set to be played in the midst of the conference schedule, it will not be made up this season.

