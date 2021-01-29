    Ryan Garcia Signs Gatorade Endorsement Contract Amid Manny Pacquiao Fight Rumors

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Ryan Garcia, looks on after landing a punch to Romero Duno (not seen) during their lightweight boxing match in Las Vegas. Garcia meets Britainâ€™s Luke Campbell, a 2012 Olympic champion, in an interim WBC lightweight title fight. The bout was postponed a month and moved from California after Campbell tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Gatorade announced Friday that it signed up-and-coming superstar boxer Ryan Garcia to an endorsement deal.

    Garcia said the following regarding his partnership with Gatorade in a press release:

    "A few years ago, I posted on social and tagged Gatorade to get their attention, so being the first professional boxer to sign a national deal in the U.S. with them is a dream that turned into a reality. Gatorade has been studying and working with the best athletes in sports for decades, many of which I admire, and I'm excited to bring positive attention to the sport of boxing."

    Although Garcia is just 22 years of age, he has already developed into one of the biggest stars in boxing because of the success he has enjoyed thus far.

    Garcia is 21-0 as a professional with 18 wins by way of knockout, and in his last fight, he beat Luke Campbell by seventh-round technical knockout to win the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on January 2.

    He has also held the WBO-NABO and WBC Silver lightweight titles. Garcia previously fought in the super featherweight division as well.

    While Garcia hasn't fought many big names yet, that could soon change, as a clash with legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao may be on tap.

    Garcia took to Instagram on Monday to announce that a fight against Pacquiao is forthcoming.

    No official announcement has been made by either fighter's camp, however, and Garcia's father, Henry Garcia, said Wednesday that the fight may occur under exhibition rules with no titles on the line, per Sky Sports.

    Regardless of the circumstances, Garcia vs. Pacquiao is one of the biggest possible fights that can happen in boxing right now, and with Garcia now representing Gatorade, it is becoming abundantly clear that he is one of the top draws and most recognizable faces in the sport.

