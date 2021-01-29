Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 55

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

There's not going to be a sellout crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a limited attendance of no more than 22,000 for the final game of the 2020 NFL season.

It's still going to be the Super Bowl, though. Country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan will come together to sing the national anthem. R&B singer H.E.R. will also show up before the game to perform "America the Beautiful." And at halftime, pop/R&B star The Weeknd will become the latest in a long list of acts to put on a show at the midway point of the game.

Just like past years, there are plenty of prop bets being placed ahead of the Super Bowl. Not just on football-related events, either. Bettors will be trying to predict what's going to happen before the game and during halftime, too.

Here's a look at some key information for Super Bowl 55, followed by a breakdown of some of these unorthodox music-related prop bets that are available ahead of the championship matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

It's not often that two singers duet on the national anthem at the Super Bowl. It hasn't happened since Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" together in 2006.

This year, though, Church and Sullivan will end that sequence with their performance of the national anthem. And there's one question on bettors' minds: How long is it going to take?

One of the most popular Super Bowl pregame bets is predicting the length of the national anthem. According to Sports Betting Dime, the over/under line at exactly 2 minutes.

As Sally Le of Sports Betting Dime pointed out, the average length of the national anthem over the past 28 Super Bowls has been 1 minute, 55 seconds, but there have been outliers, such as Alicia Keys' 2-minute, 35-second anthem at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

In the past, it's been possible to research how long the anthem singer has taken to perform the song in the past. However, not only have Church and Sullivan never sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" together, but they've also never even performed live together, according to Jonathan Bernstein of Rolling Stone. So, there's nothing for bettors to go off of.

And it's still unclear how the performance is even going to come to fruition, as COVID-19 protocols have impacted how the national anthem has been played at sporting events over the past year.

But Sullivan performed the anthem in less than two minutes at the 2004 NHL All-Star Game, and it seems unlikely that Church would slow her down, considering his upbeat country style. So, there should be a decent chance that their combined performance comes in at under two minutes as well.

There are even more choices for bettors to make regarding the halftime show, which will star The Weeknd, a Grammy-winning artist who dominated the airwaves in 2020 with songs off "After Hours," his most recent album that came out last March. This will be his first appearance at the Super Bowl.

But will he be alone during the halftime show? As people who have watched past Super Bowls know, it's common for the announced musical guest to bring in guests. That's why Sports Betting Dime has prop bets for potential appearances by other performers, such as Doja Cat, Drake, Kenny G, Ariana Grande and a Michael Jackson hologram, as well as model Bella Hadid, The Weeknd's on-off girlfriend of recent years.

Bovada has even more prop bets regarding the halftime show performance, including how many songs he will play, whether he'll make a wardrobe change and whether he'll mention his home country of Canada.

So, there's a lot to be looking for during the halftime show, even if you're not a fan of The Weeknd's music. Or if you are, then maybe you'll have an advantage by having a better idea of what some of his past performances have been like.

There had been rumors this week that the halftime show might be extended to 24 minutes this year, but it turned out to be an error by Billboard that was later corrected, with a note stating it will be "roughly 12-13 minutes," like past years. Keep that in mind when making bets regarding The Weeknd's performance.