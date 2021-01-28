    WFT's Ron Rivera Thanks Fans, Supporters After Being Declared Cancer-Free

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 29, 2021

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera thanked fans for their support throughout his cancer treatment, which took a positive turn Thursday when the 59-year-old was declared cancer-free.

    In August, Rivera announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

    Throughout the 2020 season, Rivera underwent seven weeks of treatment, consisting of three rounds of chemotherapy and proton therapy five days a week, but continued to coach the team.

    According to ESPN's John Keim, he missed just three practices and was present for every game as Washington went 7-9 to win the NFC East.

