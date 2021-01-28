Report: Nelson Agholor Slammed Raiders in Locker Room Speech After Dolphins Loss

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2020 campaign with a 6-3 record that included a victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and appeared to be well on their way to the playoffs before a late-season collapse left them at 8-8 and on the outside of the postseason picture.

That clearly did not sit well with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic detailed an incident in which Agholor "stormed into the locker room" and "started screaming" at his teammates following a 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

The incident happened before head coach Jon Gruden even addressed the team, and some of the players described Agholor as "pissed."

Tafur noted the wide receiver called out the team for being selfish, having no accountability and having a lackluster work ethic. He even "told his teammates that they sucked."

Perhaps most notably, "there was silence" after he finished yelling, as not even Gruden addressed it.

That loss to the Dolphins was surely one of the most frustrating of the season for the Raiders. They were coming off an overtime defeat at the hands of the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers and appeared to be on the verge of bouncing back with a win when Ryan Fitzpatrick found Mack Hollins for a 34-yard pass with 19 seconds remaining.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Making matters worse was a roughing the passer call on Arden Key, which put the Dolphins into field-goal range.

Jason Sanders made it and sent the Raiders home with their third straight loss.

Whether Agholor returns to Las Vegas remains to be seen considering he is a free agent this offseason and will surely draw plenty of interest at 27 years old coming off a season where he put up career highs with 896 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

He also apparently isn't afraid to call out his teammates when he feels it is warranted.