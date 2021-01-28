    Buddy Hield Defends Marvin Bagley III: 'Leave That Man Alone, He's 21 Years Old'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 29, 2021

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) controls the ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Marvin Bagley III has been the subject of criticism during his three seasons in the NBA, but Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield was supportive of his teammate following their Wednesday defeat of the Orlando Magic.

    "Y'all need to get off of Marvin's back. Leave that man alone. He's 21 years old," Hield said (h/t James Ham of NBC Sports). "He's just trying to prove himself to the world that he belongs in this league and it's going to take time. He has to get himself situated first and once he gets situated and once he gets more games under his belt, he gets more comfortable, then it's night and day for him."

    Bagley dropped 16 points in the win and tied his season-high 12 rebounds as the Kings powered past Orlando 121-107. 

                 

