    Patrick Mahomes: Eric Bieniemy HC Snub 'A Loss for Everybody Else in the NFL'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL AFC championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes can't believe Eric Bieniemy will likely be his offensive coordinator for at least one more season. 

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said on The Dan Patrick Show it "amazes" him that Bieniemy didn't get a head coaching position this winter and said it was "a loss for everybody else in the NFL."

    Mahomes added:

    "The first year, you kind of were like, 'All right, it's just his first cycle through.' Then last year, the interviews, you're like, 'For sure he's gonna get a job.’ Then this year. If you look at his track record and the way he's able to coach us, the way he's able to lead men—people say that, but to be able to lead a locker room of people from every different background, every different race and everything like that, and be able to be the leader of the locker room is a special talent. It's a talent, and he's able to do that."

    Mahomes also noted that Bieniemy has a ton of input on both the team's plays throughout the game—though head coach Andy Reid is the play-caller—and on the weekly game plan.

    He's certainly doing something right—Bieniemy and the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the second straight season. For whatever reason, that hasn't translated into a head coaching position, which has arguably been the biggest storyline of this coaching cycle.  

