Ranking Cubs' Kris Bryant's Most Likely Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Kris Bryant accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in baseball before the age of 30. The University of San Diego product was the College Player of the Year in 2013, the Minor League Player of the Year in 2014, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NL MVP the year after that, the same year he helped the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year World Series drought.

The 29-year-old Bryant is the only player in the game to ever win all of those awards in consecutive seasons. How do you top a historic four-year stretch like that?

It's more difficult than it looks. The Cubs failed to build a dynasty, losing in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and then suffering two first-round exits in 2018 and 2020. They failed to reach the playoffs in 2019, despite much of the young talent from 2016 still playing together.

Right or wrong, Bryant was zeroed in on as an example of the Cubs' postseason woes. He has a career average of just .229 in the playoffs and went 0-for-8 at the plate in two wild-card games against the Marlins. It was the culmination of a brutal season for him. He battled nagging injuries and a hit a career-worst .206, he was the subject of trade rumors, and he recently said he hasn't been enjoying baseball like he used to.

The Cubs and Bryant avoided arbitration with a one-year, $19.5 million contract earlier this month, so Bryant is set to become a free agent after the season.

It doesn't seem like he'll be a Cub forever, so here are some places he could land if Chicago decides to trade him before the season begins.