Ranking Cubs' Kris Bryant's Most Likely Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

Ranking Cubs' Kris Bryant's Most Likely Landing Spots Amid Trade RumorsJanuary 29, 2021
Kris Bryant accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in baseball before the age of 30. The University of San Diego product was the College Player of the Year in 2013, the Minor League Player of the Year in 2014, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NL MVP the year after that, the same year he helped the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year World Series drought.
The 29-year-old Bryant is the only player in the game to ever win all of those awards in consecutive seasons. How do you top a historic four-year stretch like that?
It's more difficult than it looks. The Cubs failed to build a dynasty, losing in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and then suffering two first-round exits in 2018 and 2020. They failed to reach the playoffs in 2019, despite much of the young talent from 2016 still playing together.
Right or wrong, Bryant was zeroed in on as an example of the Cubs' postseason woes. He has a career average of just .229 in the playoffs and went 0-for-8 at the plate in two wild-card games against the Marlins. It was the culmination of a brutal season for him. He battled nagging injuries and a hit a career-worst .206, he was the subject of trade rumors, and he recently said he hasn't been enjoying baseball like he used to.
The Cubs and Bryant avoided arbitration with a one-year, $19.5 million contract earlier this month, so Bryant is set to become a free agent after the season.
It doesn't seem like he'll be a Cub forever, so here are some places he could land if Chicago decides to trade him before the season begins.
What Would It Take to Get Him?
Struggles aside, Bryant's age and abilities should still net the Cubs a high-end return. Should he stay healthy in 2021, his powerful right-handed bat should return. He's not that far removed from 2019 when he hit 31 home runs and had a .908 OPS. He's primarily a third baseman and defensively he ranks about average at third. Last year, he had one defensive run saved and a 0.9 UZR. His ability to fill a corner outfield role as well makes him a valuable defender.
But you can't fully put those struggles aside because his 2020 season and his postseason performance could diminish his trade value.
If the Cubs are trading him ahead of the 2021 season, then they will want someone who can help them during the 2021 season. An established, major league role player will likely be necessary, as well as one or two highly rated prospects.
6. Atlanta Braves
Atlanta could have an infield with two NL MVPs in Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman. The Braves need to find a way to beat the Dodgers in October, and Bryant would certainly give them another weapon. Some right-handed protection behind Freeman would benefit all involved. Ender Inciarte's production has steadily declined, and he was left off the Braves' postseason roster last season. At 30, he's not what he once was in the outfield.
Maybe there is a natural trade partner there.
But there are two hangups with this deal. Mark Bowman of MLB.com says the Braves don't want to take on Bryant's salary for one season. And if they need someone to help them in the postseason, then Bryant may not be the one to go for.
However, they need to be able to get to the postseason first, and Bryant would help them get there, so here's a trade.
Final trade
Braves get: Kris Bryant
Cubs get: OF Ender Inciarte, RHP Ian Anderson (No. 3 prospect)
5. Washington Nationals
The Nationals still haven't really replaced Anthony Rendon, who is now with the Los Angeles Angels, at third base. It's not easy to replace a third baseman like Rendon, or any player at his level. Third basemen need the range of a shortstop with the right arm of an outfielder, and offensively they have to be able to produce runs.
The Nationals are trying to keep their championship window open. They just signed Bryant's former teammate Jon Lester to a one-year deal to increase their odds of doing so. Bryant also has a familiarity with manager Dave Martinez, who was the bench coach in Chicago when Joe Maddon managed the Cubs to a World Series. Bryant could bat in front of Juan Soto to give the middle of the order formidable right-left punch.
But organizational depth isn't exactly an asset for this club. The Athletic's Keith Law released his list of the top 100 prospects Thursday and the Nationals didn't have a single prospect on it. It might take a package of multiple prospects to pry Bryant from Chicago, and Washington may not be willing to do that given the state of the farm system, but let's take a swing at it anyway.
Final trade
Nationals get: Kris Bryant
Cubs get: 3B/SS Carter Kieboom, RHP Cole Henry (No. 3 prospect) LHP Seth Romero (No. 7 prospect), RHP Steven Fuentes (No. 25 prospect)
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
Justin Turner wants a four-year deal, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. That's a long deal for someone his age (36), despite his consistent production and his stature as a respected clubhouse leader playing for his hometown team.
If a deal can't be reached, then maybe the Mets can pick up Turner. He was in their organization for five seasons and played four years with the major league club. There was bad blood between him and Sandy Alderson when he left, but things are different now with new owner Steve Cohen in place.
If Turner leaves, it would open up a spot for Bryant at third. The defending World Series champions have few qualms about high salaries, and they have plenty of prospects to deal. Although Los Angeles seems like a world away from San Diego, Bryant is familiar with Southern California. Should the partnership work out well, maybe a contract extension can be signed.
Final trade
Dodgers get: Kris Bryant
Cubs get: INF/OF Chris Taylor, INF/OF Zach McKinstry (No. 18 prospect)
3. Boston Red sox
Boston is reportedly looking to offload Andrew Benintendi. The Cubs need outfield help. The Red Sox are cognizant of staying under the $210 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold, and taking on Bryant's $19.5 million would put them up to around $200 million. So it would be cutting it close, but getting rid of Benintendi's $6.6 million would help.
With Rafael Devers at third base, Bryant might be more of a fit in Boston as an outfielder. Bryant could fill Benintendi's role in left field and play third base on days Devers does not. Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune said the two teams discussed a plan like that last summer.
The Red Sox also need pitching, and they need it badly. Could there be a package that includes Kyle Hendricks as well? A mega-trade between mega-teams would bring some excitement to a strange offseason.
Final trade
Red Sox get: Kris Bryant, Kyle Hendricks
Cubs get: OF Andrew Benintendi, OF Jarren Duran (No. 8 prospect)
2. Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays made a flurry of moves this winter to try to build around budding young stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. They might be done after signing outfielder George Springer and shortstop Marcus Semien and trading for left-hander Steven Matz over the last two weeks, but they do have a prior connection to Bryant. The club drafted Bryant in the 18th round in the 2010 MLB draft out of high school, but he ultimately decided to play college ball instead.
The Blue Jays have been able to avoid giving up prospects from their deep pool by going the free-agency route with Springer and pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Kirby Yates, so they have the talent to be able to make a deal for a marquee player like Bryant without depleting their system.
Between Bryant, Guerrero, Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the Blue Jays would have third base, first base and left field covered. They could send left fielder Derek Fisher to the Cubs to replace Kyle Schwarber. There are a handful of pitching prospects in the Toronto organization that are nearly MLB-ready. Right-hander Anthony Castro may be able to compete for a rotation spot with the Cubs.
Final trade
Blue Jays get: Kris Bryant
Cubs get: LF Derek Fisher, RHP Anthony Castro (No. 19 prospect), SS/3B Kevin Smith
1. New York Mets
This might be a tough sell for the Mets considering they're still trying to restock the cupboards of their farm system after a couple years of bad trades. But the Mets have had a problem filling a hole at third base since 2016 when David Wright hit the end of his career. The position now belongs to J.D. Davis, who has a productive right-handed bat, but defensive metrics ranked him among the worst third basemen last season. His minus-eight defensive runs saved was tied for the worst out of all third basemen, and his minus-0.3 UZR was 24th out of all third basemen with 100 or more innings.
The Mets are pretty left-handed heavy, so Davis' bat does help, but Bryant's bat and his defense would be a bigger upgrade to an already elite offense (121 wRC+ in 2020, second in MLB). The infield defense behind their stellar pitching staff would also be significantly upgraded.
The Mets have a few high-end prospects, but the question is whether they think it's worth giving one up to go all-in for a World Series in the first year of the Cohen era. They probably do not, especially since fans still haven't forgiven former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen for the trade that sent Jarred Kelenic, among others, to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, but the Mets know better than anyone just how difficult it can be to find a quality third baseman.
Final trade
Mets get: Kris Bryant
Cubs get: 3B/OF J.D. Davis, 3B Brett Baty (No. 3 prospect), RHP Jordany Ventura (No. 19 prospect)
Stats via FanGraphs and prospect rankings via MLB.com unless otherwise noted.