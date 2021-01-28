Red Wings' Jimmy Howard Announces NHL Retirement After More Than 11 Seasons

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, who spent all 14 years of his NHL career with the team, announced his retirement in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I'm forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication," he wrote.

Howard was drafted by Detroit in the second round (No. 64 overall) in 2003 and emerged as the Red Wings’ starter in 2009, four seasons after he made his NHL debut. He was named runner-up for the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year that season after tallying a .924 save percentage and 2.26 goals against average with a 37-15-10 record.

He went on to earn three All-Star selections throughout his career in 2012, 2015 and 2019. His 246 victories through 543 games rank fourth among the 2003 draft class, behind Marc-Andre Fleury, Jaroslav Halak and Corey Crawford, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

The Red Wings struggled in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, going 17-49-5.

Through 27 starts, Howard posted a 4.20 goals against average with an .882 save percentage, going 2-23-2. His last win was Oct. 29, 2019, and he did not start again after the NHL season resumed from its shutdown. Instead, the Red Wings turned to Jonathan Bernier, who has split time in net with Thomas Greiss this season.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman told reporters in October the franchise would not re-sign Howard. According to Ansar Kahn of MLive.com, the Edmonton Oilers “had some interest” in Howard, who wanted to continue playing but was not interested in leaving Detroit.

The 36-year-old concludes his NHL career with a 246-196-70 record through 518 starts and 543 appearances, with a 2.62 goals against average, .912 save percentage and 24 shutouts. In his post, he said he will coach his son’s hockey team and spend time with his family in “this new chapter in my life.”