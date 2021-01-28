Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Agrees to May Title Fight Against Billy Joe Saunders

John Locher/Associated Press

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has agreed to a super middleweight unification bout with Billy Joe Saunders in May on DAZN, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

The deal came together after a May 2020 fight between the two fell apart amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. DAZN is set to exclusively show the event on either May 1 or May 8.

Yet before Alvarez looks to solidify himself atop the super middleweight class, he'll have to first defeat Avni Yildirim on February 27. The contract with Saunders raises the stakes for Alvarez over the next few months, as he'll not only have to win against Yildirim but also stay healthy between bouts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.