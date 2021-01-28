    Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Agrees to May Title Fight Against Billy Joe Saunders

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 29, 2021
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Sergey Kovalev by knockout in a light heavyweight WBO title bout, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will return to the ring in a world super-middleweight title fight against Britain's Callum Smith on Dec. 19, the boxers announced early Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has agreed to a super middleweight unification bout with Billy Joe Saunders in May on DAZN, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic

    The deal came together after a May 2020 fight between the two fell apart amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. DAZN is set to exclusively show the event on either May 1 or May 8.

    Yet before Alvarez looks to solidify himself atop the super middleweight class, he'll have to first defeat Avni Yildirim on February 27. The contract with Saunders raises the stakes for Alvarez over the next few months, as he'll not only have to win against Yildirim but also stay healthy between bouts. 

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC Star Dustin Poirier’s Boxing Trainer, Dyah Davis, Talks Stoppage Of Conor McGregor

      UFC Star Dustin Poirier’s Boxing Trainer, Dyah Davis, Talks Stoppage Of Conor McGregor
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      UFC Star Dustin Poirier’s Boxing Trainer, Dyah Davis, Talks Stoppage Of Conor McGregor

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Sources: Canelo, Saunders agree to fight in May

      Sources: Canelo, Saunders agree to fight in May
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Sources: Canelo, Saunders agree to fight in May

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Canelo, Saunders come to terms for May unification

      Canelo, Saunders come to terms for May unification
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo, Saunders come to terms for May unification

      Patrick L. Stumberg
      via Bad Left Hook

      Jake Paul Training with UFC's Jorge Masvidal Ahead of Ben Askren Fight

      Jake Paul Training with UFC's Jorge Masvidal Ahead of Ben Askren Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul Training with UFC's Jorge Masvidal Ahead of Ben Askren Fight

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report