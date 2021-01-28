    Jets' Robert Saleh Calls Sam Darnold Unbelievable Talent Amid Watson Trade Buzz

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    New York Jets coach Robert Saleh appears to be a believer in Sam Darnold

    "He is an unbelievable talent," Saleh said on the Huddle and Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. "There's a reason why he was the third overall pick. Just watch the tape. Production aside, just watch the player. He's got tremendous mobility. He's got arm talent, fearless, smart, and he's a quick, precise decision-maker. He's loved in the locker room, and people adore him around this building." 

    Darnold's future with the Jets is up in the air as the team explores potential options at the quarterback position. While their late-season, two-game winning streak took them out of the running for Trevor Lawrence, the Jets could target BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields with their first-round pick.

