    Mets Rumors: Trevor Bauer Contract Offer Likely to Be Less Than Record $36M AAV

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The New York Mets have reportedly made an offer to pitcher Trevor Bauer worth less than the record annual value of $36 million and only for three or four years, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

    The reported offer could also feature opt-outs.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously reported a deal for Bauer could "approach" the average salary record set by Gerrit Cole last offseason when he signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees.

    Heyman added the battle for Bauer could come down to the Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    The Los Angeles Angels were also considered in the running but the chances of them signing Bauer are now "practically zero," according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times

    On Tuesday, Nightengale called the Mets the "favorites" to land Bauer.

    The 30-year-old is coming off a huge season, winning the NL Cy Young Award after leading league with a 1.73 ERA and 0.795 WHIP. This is likely enough to lead to a high annual salary in his next deal.

    Teams would still be smart to limit the years for a pitcher who has been inconsistent in his career.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bauer's success in 2020 came in just 11 starts during a shortened season, while he has produced an ERA below four in only one other season. The right-hander has a 3.90 career ERA while he has allowed 7.9 hits per nine innings overall, much worse than his league-leading mark of 5.1 last year.

    However, Heyman reported Bauer could be seeking a longer deal, which could be enough for opposing organizations to outbid the Mets.

    Related

      Mets Will Attend Arrieta's Throwing Session on Friday

      Mets Will Attend Arrieta's Throwing Session on Friday
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Will Attend Arrieta's Throwing Session on Friday

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀

      NY’s offer is 3-4 yrs and ‘less than $36M AAV record,’ Dodgers could have ‘similar interest’

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Cohen Can’t Escape GameStop Stock Fallout Amid Reddit Revolt

      Cohen Can’t Escape GameStop Stock Fallout Amid Reddit Revolt
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Cohen Can’t Escape GameStop Stock Fallout Amid Reddit Revolt

      New York Post
      via New York Post