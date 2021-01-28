    Jake Paul Training with UFC's Jorge Masvidal Ahead of Ben Askren Fight

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Jorge Masvidal speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Masvidal is scheduled to fight Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Jake Paul faces an uphill battle in defeating Ben Askren in their upcoming boxing match, so he's enlisted the help of someone with experience doing just that. 

    UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who knocked out Askren in five seconds at UFC 239, has been training with the YouTuber to get him ready for the bout.

    Paul and Askren are set to fight April 17 as part of a Triller card that will also include other notable names from boxing and social media. Paul is 2-0 in his boxing career, having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

    This will be Askren's first professional boxing match, but he's a highly accomplished MMA star. Askren retired from UFC in 2019 after posting a career record of 19-2 (1). He was undefeated in his first 20 career fights before back-to-back losses to Masvidal land Demian Maia.

    Masvidal's five-second knockout of Askren is the quickest in UFC history. 

