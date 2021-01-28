    Senior Bowl Players Uninjured After Being Involved in Multi-Bus Crash

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    National Team defensive lineman Daelin Hayes of Notre Dame (9) runs drill during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    No one was injured after a bus carrying players to Senior Bowl practice crashed into another bus carrying players to the stadium.  

    "Everyone is good. No one injured. Buses almost to stadium and no delay in practice," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told ESPN's Adam Schefter.


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.     Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Full ACC Schedule Released 📆

      Find out who your team is playing and when in the 2021 football season

      Full ACC Schedule Released 📆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Full ACC Schedule Released 📆

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Top Team's Most Important 2021 Recruit

      Looking at the top prospect target for last year's CFP contenders with less than a week to go before NSD 👉

      Every Top Team's Most Important 2021 Recruit
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Every Top Team's Most Important 2021 Recruit

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Albert Haynesworth Calls for Tennessee Football Boycott Over 'Systematic Racism'

      Albert Haynesworth Calls for Tennessee Football Boycott Over 'Systematic Racism'
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Albert Haynesworth Calls for Tennessee Football Boycott Over 'Systematic Racism'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Senior Bowl: Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

      Senior Bowl: Top Prospects for College All-Star Game
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Senior Bowl: Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report