Senior Bowl Players Uninjured After Being Involved in Multi-Bus Crash

Senior Bowl Players Uninjured After Being Involved in Multi-Bus CrashJanuary 28, 2021
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
No one was injured after a bus carrying players to Senior Bowl practice crashed into another bus carrying players to the stadium.
"Everyone is good. No one injured. Buses almost to stadium and no delay in practice," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
