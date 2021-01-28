Senior Bowl Players Uninjured After Being Involved in Multi-Bus Crash

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

No one was injured after a bus carrying players to Senior Bowl practice crashed into another bus carrying players to the stadium.

"Everyone is good. No one injured. Buses almost to stadium and no delay in practice," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told ESPN's Adam Schefter.



