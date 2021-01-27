Jim Irsay Says Colts Would Welcome Andrew Luck Back If He Returns to NFL

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been retired since 2019, is now 31 years old and still has a standing offer to return to the franchise whenever he wants.

Colts chairman Jim Irsay made that exceptionally clear on Wednesday by telling Fox 59's Mike Chappell the door's always open.

Said Irsay:

“He knows we would love to have him back. But only he can answer that question deep in his heart and his soul: ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’ It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback.

“I don’t really know if we’ll see that. I think he’s happy. He’s raising his daughter. He has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt. He knows that he can come back anytime he wants, but at the same time, we respect he’s made that decision."

The Colts are certainly in need of a new QB after Philip Rivers announced his retirement and with Jacoby Brissett set to become a free agent. It's just overwhelmingly clear that won't be Luck—even Irsay acknowledged he hasn't held any recent discussions with his former franchise player over a return.

Of course, it'd be foolish to pretend Luck isn't welcome back just on the off chance he gets an itch to play again.

In the meantime, Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich will get to work scouring the trade market and draft boards for their next quarterback.