Colts 'Can Go a Lot of Different Directions' at QB, Says Jim Irsay

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts apparently will not limit their options as they look for a quarterback to replace the retired Philip Rivers.

"That's opportunity," Colts owner Jim Irsay said, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. "It can go a lot of different directions. And we have the two best guys to figure it out."

Irsay also said members of the front office have "already met for hours" to hold a number of conversations about the upcoming offseason, including what to do about the quarterback position.

Irsay expressed plenty of confidence in general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich by calling them the "two best guys" to determine what the Colts will do when it comes to quarterback.

He also seemed to suggest Indianapolis will not be looking for a one-year stopgap like it had in Rivers.

"In talking to Chris and Frank, the belief is that we're close," Irsay said. "We have a tremendous group of players who are capable of producing for the SB soon.... So, ideally, if you can get [a QB] who can come in and produce for some years, that's the best way."

There should be no shortage of options in what could be an unprecedented offseason at the position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Adam Schefter guessed approximately 10 signal-callers are "locked into starting jobs for Opening Day of the 2021 NFL season" and listed Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff among a number of players who could be on the move.

That's not even taking into account the possibly of four top-15 picks in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones. The Colts have the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, so they may have to trade up if they are targeting one of those players.

There is an infrastructure in place for long-term success in Indianapolis after it went 11-5 in 2020 with a strong defense that finished eighth in the league in yards allowed.

Getting a talented quarterback in place may be all that is standing in the way of another trip to the playoffs.