Lawrence Taylor Says He 'Went Apes--t' When Bill Belichick Was Made Giants DC

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Bill Belichick has praised his former star Lawrence Taylor in the past, going so far as to call him "the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game."

But that respect wasn't mutual, at least to start.

On The Boardroom: Out of Office, Taylor revealed he was concerned about Belichick's quick rise from assistant special teams coach to defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (via Jordan Cohn of Radio.com).

"The next year, he's special teams coach, and then the third year, (Bill) Parcells becomes the head coach and he makes ... Belichick the defensive coordinator," he said. "And I went apes--t. I went up to him and I said, 'Ain't no way! Ain't no way!'"

First impressions aside, Taylor said his former coach "turned out to be one of the best coaches in history," so there's some admiration on both sides these days.